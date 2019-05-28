“What happens to AirPods when they get old and die?” Will Oremus writes for Medium. “Does the same seamless design that helped to make them iconic also make them an environmental abomination?”

“It’s a question a growing number of critics are asking as the Bluetooth buds nestle their way into ever more ears,” Oremus writes. “Based on my conversations with e-waste recyclers, repairability experts, and Apple itself, however, the answer is neither as straightforward as you might hope nor quite as grim as you might fear.”

“When I contacted Apple for this story, I didn’t expect much of a response. The company is famous for being selective about its press relations. But I found the company more eager than usual to rebut the claim that AirPods are a planetary nightmare — a claim that appears to have caught Cupertino somewhat by surprise,” Oremus writes. “Most of all, Apple wanted to make clear that you can recycle AirPods — or at least important components of them — and you can go through Apple to do it. ”

