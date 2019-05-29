“The country’s largest, most used transit system is finally being dragged into the 21st century,” Daniel Howley reports for Yahoo Finance. “New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), is adding tap-to-pay systems at a handful of subway stations in Manhattan and buses on Staten Island that will let you use your iPhone, Apple Watch, Android smartphones and wearables, and contactless payment cards to pay for your commute.”

“The tap-to-pay feature launches Friday, May 31, and will make it easier for the system’s 2.75 billion annual riders to get on subways and buses in New York City by eliminating the need to swipe the MTA’s aging, credit card-like MetroCard,” Howley reports. “It could also serve as a catalyst to finally push Americans to adopt contactless payments.”

“I saw the new system in action with an iPhone and Apple Watch, and it certainly looks easy enough to use. Simply place your device up to the payment area, and you’re set. It will recognize your payment and let you slip through the turnstile or hop on a bus,” Howley reports. “You won’t have to turn on your phone’s screen to pay for your subway or bus trip. Instead, you’ll just be able to place it on top of the scanner and keep walking.”

Read more in the full article here.