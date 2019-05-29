“Apple has filed for a patent (number 10,306,289) for a ‘vehicle viewing system,'” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today. “It involves a method that includes obtaining a video based on images detected with cameras mounted on a vehicle and displaying a portion of the video corresponding to a time offset and a viewing angle.”

“In the patent filing, Apple notes that some folks have difficulty seeing out of a vehicle, because their view is obstructed by their positioning within the vehicle or because of vision,” Sellers reports. “Others wish to update friends or loved ones about their progress on a trip, e.g., when they are traveling in a vehicle to meet someone.”

