“One of Jobs’ talents was convincing talented people to work with him. ‘Steve had that ability to put into words exactly a message that would resonate with the people he was trying to recruit,’ Sculley says,” Clifford reports. “Indeed, it worked for Sculley. In the years Sculley and Jobs worked together at Apple (Jobs resigned in 1985 before returning to the company again in 1997), Sculley learned numerous lessons from the iconic inventor and entrepreneur.”
Clifford reports, “‘I would say the most important lesson I learned was the incredible combination of an insatiable curiosity combined with an obsessive desire to change the world, and how much impact that kind of leadership could have on not just the company but on society in general,’ says Sculley.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A more important lesson:
Don’t force out the uncompromising genius whose visionary ideas spin gold.
‘Twas Sculley, the unprepared sugared water salesbozo, who made the stupidest decision of his life (even more stupid than signing away the company jewels to Microsoft and ushering in The Personal Computing Dark Ages) by pushing the life force out of Apple.
