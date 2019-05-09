“iPhone and iPad users have been waiting on Dark Mode to come to iOS for several years, and iOS 13 will finally be the update that brings it to everyone,” Chance Miller writes for 9to5mac. “9to5Mac and Bloomberg have both reported that there will indeed be a system-wide Dark Mode in iOS 13.”

“iOS 13 will also include a massive overhaul for Apple’s Find My Friends and Find My iPhone features,” Miller writes. “Apple will unify the two services through a single application. The new app will have the same features as the current individual applications, but in a unified interface. The unified app will also include a new “Find Network” feature that will allow devices to be tracked even if they aren’t connected to WiFi or cellular.”

“For iPad users, iOS 13 will finally include support for multiple windows,” Miller writes. “This means you will be able to have multiple windows of the same application open. This will work with a detachable panel type interface where each window will be able to contain sheets that are attached to a portion of the screen, but can be detached and moved around freely.”

Read more in the full article here.