“iOS 13 will also include a massive overhaul for Apple’s Find My Friends and Find My iPhone features,” Miller writes. “Apple will unify the two services through a single application. The new app will have the same features as the current individual applications, but in a unified interface. The unified app will also include a new “Find Network” feature that will allow devices to be tracked even if they aren’t connected to WiFi or cellular.”
“For iPad users, iOS 13 will finally include support for multiple windows,” Miller writes. “This means you will be able to have multiple windows of the same application open. This will work with a detachable panel type interface where each window will be able to contain sheets that are attached to a portion of the screen, but can be detached and moved around freely.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Get ready, iPad is finally about to grow up!
Beyond iPad, June 3, 2019 is going to be a momentous day for users of Apple products and services!
We are as excited as ever about our great pipeline of hardware, software and services and we’re looking forward to sharing more information about the future of our four software platforms at our Worldwide Developer Conference now less than five weeks from now. Everyone here is hard at work to prepare for WWDC, and it’s always a privilege to get to share the future of our platforms with the community of world changing developers who bring it to life. You are not going to want to miss this one. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, April 30, 2019
SEE ALSO:
Apple to focus on speed in iOS 13; reveal multi-user HomePod support, Apple Watch App Store, and much more at WWDC on June 3rd – May 6, 2019
What’s coming in Apple’s WWDC 2019 – May 4, 2019
Mouse and trackpad support coming to iPad in iOS 13? – April 23, 2019
With Apple’s strongest iPad line to date, pros’ eyes turn to software improvements at WWDC – March 22, 2019