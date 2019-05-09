“Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductor on Thursday forecast a recovery in demand after sales of its rapid-charge products were affected in the first quarter by weak demand in China,” Douglas Busvine reports for Reuters. “CEO Jalal Bagherli said he expected a sequential rise in revenue in the second quarter, and that the second half would be stronger than the first, as weakness in China faded towards the end of the first quarter.”

“Dialog completed a $600 million deal in April to transfer programmers and patents to Apple,” Busvine reports. “That delivered a cash windfall and left a smaller company less reliant on the iPhone maker, which had accounted for three-quarters of revenue.”

“Dialog’s non-Apple revenue was down 9 percent, year-on-year, due to the China weakness,” Busvine reports. “But new Apple business not covered by the recent deal grew by 92 percent to $46 million as Dialog scored a number of design wins.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Good news looming as we approach the second half of the 2019?

