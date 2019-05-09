“Dialog completed a $600 million deal in April to transfer programmers and patents to Apple,” Busvine reports. “That delivered a cash windfall and left a smaller company less reliant on the iPhone maker, which had accounted for three-quarters of revenue.”
“Dialog’s non-Apple revenue was down 9 percent, year-on-year, due to the China weakness,” Busvine reports. “But new Apple business not covered by the recent deal grew by 92 percent to $46 million as Dialog scored a number of design wins.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good news looming as we approach the second half of the 2019?
SEE ALSO:
Apple supplier Dialog expects revenue to decline in 2019 – March 7, 2019
Apple supplier Dialog Semi hit revenue target despite iPhone slump in China – January 14, 2019
Dialog Semi says not seeing hit to demand from Apple – November 14, 2018
Apple, Dialog Semi ink $600 million licensing deal for key iPhone tech – October 11, 2018
Dialog Semi sinks 17 percent after warning Apple will bifurcate iPhone power-management chip orders – June 1, 2018
Shares in chipmaker Dialog plunge over Apple contract doubts – April 11, 2017
Apple supplier Dialog partners with wireless charging company Energous – December 15, 2016