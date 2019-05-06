“Apple’s ongoing project to make it relatively simple for developers to port iPad software to macOS is apparently on schedule. This will reportedly be a highlight of next month’s developers conference,” Ed Hardy writes for Cult of Mac. “In addition, Apple executives will unveil several of their own iOS apps ported to macOS 10.15, as well as a Mac version of the Music app.”

“The tools developers need to port iPad apps to macOS could be introduced at WWDC 2019 in June, according to Bloomberg,” Hardy writes. “To demonstrate, the iPad version of Apple’s Podcasts app will launch with macOS 10.15. In addition, the rumored combination of Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps will also be part of this Mac upgrade.”

Hardy writes, “There could be Mac versions of Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts, as well as a redesigned Reminders app, unveiled next month at WWDC as well.”

Read more in the full article here.