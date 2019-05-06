“The tools developers need to port iPad apps to macOS could be introduced at WWDC 2019 in June, according to Bloomberg,” Hardy writes. “To demonstrate, the iPad version of Apple’s Podcasts app will launch with macOS 10.15. In addition, the rumored combination of Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps will also be part of this Mac upgrade.”
Hardy writes, “There could be Mac versions of Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts, as well as a redesigned Reminders app, unveiled next month at WWDC as well.”
MacDailyNews Take: This is going to be a seminal WWWC!
We are as excited as ever about our great pipeline of hardware, software and services and we’re looking forward to sharing more information about the future of our four software platforms at our Worldwide Developer Conference now less than five weeks from now. Everyone here is hard at work to prepare for WWDC, and it’s always a privilege to get to share the future of our platforms with the community of world changing developers who bring it to life. You are not going to want to miss this one. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, April 30, 2019
