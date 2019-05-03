The NYT’s Editorial Board writes, “The actions by Apple highlight the inherent tension in the company’s fierce control over its mobile operating system: On the one hand, the closed environment is a boon to consumer privacy because the company has the leverage to insist upon it; on the other hand, that environment fosters a kind of monopoly.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, “a kind of monopoly.” Pfft.
“Even if we take Apple at its word that it was only protecting the privacy and security of its users by removing screen-time and parental-control apps, the state of the app marketplace is troubling,” The NYT’s Editorial Board writes. “Why is a company — with no mechanism for democratic oversight — the primary and most zealous guardian of user privacy and security?”
MacDailyNews Take: Because the company can do it correctly. Certainly Apple can do it far better than a bunch of politicians led around by the nose by corporate lobbyists (“democratic oversight”) could ever dream.
“It’s time for American regulators to take a good hard look at app stores and mobile operating systems,” The NYT’s Editorial Board writes. “It might be time for another United States v. Microsoft.”
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, for the love of Steve!
Okay, who dropped The New York Times‘ Editorial Board on their collective head?
There is no monopoly here – or even “a kind of monopoly.”
Mobile Operating System Market Share Worldwide, April 2019
• Android: 74.85%
• iOS: 22.94%
Source: StatCounter
If customers don’t like Apple’s App Store, they are not forced to continue shopping there, they can choose another smartphone brand where they can wallow in the type of privacy-trampling, personal data-tracking insecurity that the obtuse The New York Times‘ Editorial Board demands regulators force upon everyone via their beloved “democratic oversight” (Google lobbyists telling weaselly politicians what to do; i.e. “Break Apple’s App Store so it sucks as much as ours – in the name of ‘fair competition'”). There are more than enough poorly- or non-curated app stores run by ad companies masquerading as search engines and social networks. We don’t need Apple’s App Store to be turned into a cesspool, too.
Put your helmets back on and strap on your drool cups, NYT Editorial Board, and go scribble about something you actually understand; crayons or cookies or nap time or something.
