“A Dutch antitrust investigation into whether Apple unfairly favors its own apps is in line with the European Union’s own ongoing scrutiny of Spotify’s complaint against the iPhone maker, the European Commission said on Thursday,” Reuters reports.

“‘The study and the announced follow-on investigation complement the Commissions decision on Google Android and the Commission’s ongoing assessment of Spotifys complaint against Apple’s business practices,’ the EU executive said in a statement,” Reuters reports.

MacDailyNews Take: Amassing, the bloodsuckers are. SEE ALSO:

