“If you buy the 2019 iMac, should you order the optional Radeon Pro Vega 48 GPU?” Rob Morgan reports for Bare Feats. “Or is the standard Radeon Pro 580X good enough?”

The benchmark combatants:

• iMac i9 + Vega 48 = 2019 iMac 27-inch, 3.6GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 48 GPU (8G HBM2 memory)

• iMac i9 + Pro 580X = 2019 iMac 27-inch, 3.6GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 580X GPU (8G GDDR5 memory)

“The advantage of the optional Vega 48 ranged from 2% to 70%. At $450 extra or 20% more than $2299 base price, is it worth it?” Morgan reports. “That depends on the GPU intensive apps you consider critical.”

