“The executive originally joined Apple five year prior in 2005, and is named on nearly all of Apple’s 3G, LTE, and other wireless networking patents,” Wuerthele reports. “The report by The Information speculates that Apple’s 5G department is in flux, following the Apple and Qualcomm deal.”
“Caballero’s departure is also following a reassignment of Johny Srouji as the supervising executive for the 5G modem team,” Wuerthele reports. “Caballero was thought to be under engineering lead Dan Riccio prior to the shift.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Big rejiggering on the 5G modem front is obviously going down in Cupertino.
SEE ALSO:
Apple poached Intel 5G leader weeks before settlement with Qualcomm – April 29, 2019
Apple mulled buying Intel’s 5G business; showing openness to big deals – April 26, 2019
Intel admits Apple-Qualcomm settlement led to it dropping 5G modem – April 26, 2019
Winners and Losers of the Apple-Qualcomm detente – April 19, 2019
Why Intel’s smartphone strategy went off the rails yet again – April 19, 2019
Why did Intel kill off their modem program? – April 18, 2019
Here’s what likely happened between Apple, Qualcomm and Intel – April 17, 2019
Intel axes 5G modem plans after Apple and Qualcomm settle – April 17, 2019
After settlement with Apple, Qualcomm still faces other potential legal fallout – April 16, 2019
Qualcomm and Apple settle, agree to drop all litigation – April 16, 2019