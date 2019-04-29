“Rubén Caballero, a lead for Apple’s nascent 5G modem project, has left the company in the wake of a division restructure, and the blockbuster Qualcomm modem deal,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider. “Caballero has been removed from Apple’s staff directory, and organizational chart, according to The Information on Monday afternoon, and confirmed by AppleInsider by sources inside the company not authorized to speak on behalf of Apple.”

“The executive originally joined Apple five year prior in 2005, and is named on nearly all of Apple’s 3G, LTE, and other wireless networking patents,” Wuerthele reports. “The report by The Information speculates that Apple’s 5G department is in flux, following the Apple and Qualcomm deal.”

“Caballero’s departure is also following a reassignment of Johny Srouji as the supervising executive for the 5G modem team,” Wuerthele reports. “Caballero was thought to be under engineering lead Dan Riccio prior to the shift.”

