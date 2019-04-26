“Mr. Swan this month decided to jettison a business of making modem chips for 5G smartphones that analysts say hadn’t been performing well. The move came after its main modem-chip customer, Apple Inc., settled a long-running legal dispute with Qualcomm Inc., paving the way for Qualcomm to start supplying chips for iPhones again,” Fitch reports. “In the interview Thursday, Mr. Swan said it was a direct result of the settlement between its customer and its rival. ‘In light of the announcement of Apple and Qualcomm, we assessed the prospects for us to make money while delivering this technology for smartphones and concluded at the time that we just didn’t see a path,’ Mr. Swan said.”
MacDailyNews Take: Intel’s floundering continues unabated.
