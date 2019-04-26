“We understand that Amazon is currently in discussion with various large music rights-holders regarding the upcoming launch of a high fidelity music streaming platform – and that at least one major record company has already agreed to license it,” Tim Ingham reports for Music Business Worldwide.

“MBW has heard this whisper from several high-placed music industry sources, who say the price of Amazon’s new tier will likely be in the region of $15 per month. It’s expected to launch before the end of 2019,” Ingham reports. “‘It’s a better bit rate, better than CD quality,’ said one source. ‘Amazon is working on it as we speak: they’re currently scoping out how much catalog they can get from everyone and how they’ll ingest it.'”

“The world’s two biggest music subscription streaming platforms – Spotify and Apple Music – are yet to venture into the world of high fidelity audio,” Ingham reports. “‘Will Amazon’s exploration of a launch in the area trigger their interest?”

