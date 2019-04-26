“Exports rose 3.7% in the first quarter, while imports decreased by 3.7%. Economic growth also got a lift from strong investments in intellectual property products. Those investments expanded by 8.6%,” Imbert reports. “Disposable personal income increased by 3%, while prices increased by 1.3% when excluding food and energy. Overall prices climbed by 0.8% in the first quarter.”
“The report ‘helps offset fears of slowing global growth,’ said Alec Young, managing director of global market research at FTSE Russell. ‘At a time of lingering U.S.-Chinese trade uncertainty and weak economic data everywhere from Germany to Korea to Japan, strong U.S. data acts as an insurance policy against further global economic weakness. And with inflation still subdued, it’s too early to start worrying about Fed rate hikes again,'” Imbert reports.
MacDailyNews Take: Increased disposable personal income, especially in Q1, is always good news for companies who sell coveted goods and services like Apple Inc.