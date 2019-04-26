“OS 13 is said to be adding support for mouse interaction as an Accessibility feature for the iPad. This would allow users to pair a Bluetooth mouse with their iPad for an added control option,” Miller reports. “Today’s concept from designer Guilherme Martins Schasiepen attempts to imagine what that might look like.”
Miller reports, “The concept imagines features like floating apps, Expose, improved drag and drop, and more coming to the iPad this year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Check out Schasiepen’s concept videos:
