“As we reported last week, iOS 13 is expected to bring some notable improvements to the iPad user experience,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Now, a new concept imagines what iOS 13 might look like on the iPad, included new navigation features, mouse support, and more.”

“OS 13 is said to be adding support for mouse interaction as an Accessibility feature for the iPad. This would allow users to pair a Bluetooth mouse with their iPad for an added control option,” Miller reports. “Today’s concept from designer Guilherme Martins Schasiepen attempts to imagine what that might look like.”

Miller reports, “The concept imagines features like floating apps, Expose, improved drag and drop, and more coming to the iPad this year.”

