“Once you understand how it works — and know the right sequence of steps to go through — then file sharing with iCloud Drive is tremendous when it’s working,” William Gallagher reports for AppleInsider. “It’s just that setting it up is surprisingly confusing, so let’s walk through it.”

“This should be easier than it is,” Gallagher reports. “Yet if Apple makes it slightly awkward to share documents or files with other people — and still won’t let you share a folder — it is at least possible. Once it’s set up, it’s even smooth and both you and your collaborators will not have to think about where the file is or who has most recently updated it, either.”

“If you’re chiefly an iOS user and so is the rest of your team, you’re all using iCloud Drive already whether you know or think about it. If you’re a Mac user wanting to do this, things get slightly more complicated in that you have to make sure you put the document into your iCloud Drive,” Gallagher reports. “And if you’re working with a bunch of PC users, you have to look to alternatives such as Dropbox.”

Read more in the full article here.