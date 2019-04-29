“Spotify now has 100 million paying users around the world, the company said on Monday,” Ben Sisario reports for The New York Times.

“In its first-quarter earnings report, Spotify said it had 217 million users around the world, up from 207 million at the end of last year. Of those, 100 million are paying subscribers, compared with 96 million at the end of 2018,” Sisario reports. “In its most recent quarter, Spotify, which is based in Stockholm, had revenue of 1.5 billion euros, about $1.7 billion… It had a net loss of €142 million, or about $158 million.”

“The company’s main rival is Apple, thanks to the iPhone maker’s introduction in 2015 of Apple Music, which has 50 million paying users around the world. [Spotify launched in in 2008],” Sisario reports. “Unlike Spotify, which offers a free plan that includes advertising, Apple Music is available only by paid subscription.”

