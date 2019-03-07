Willman reports, “Sources say that Apple Music is alone among the major streaming services in not planning to appeal.”
“David Israelite, president/CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association, had previously said that the digital companies would be ‘declaring war’ on the songwriting community if they appealed the royalty increase,” Willman reports. “Israelite did single out Apple for praise for not participating in an appeal. ‘We thank Apple Music for accepting the CRB decision and continuing to be a friend to songwriters,’ he said.”
MacDailyNews Take: Message: Unlike Spotify, Pandora, et al., Apple cares about songwriters.
If the appeal fails:
The big losers here are Spotify and Pandora. Apple, Amazon, and Google each have enough money to pay songwriters 15.1% until the end of time.
