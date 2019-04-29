“Apple is widely expected to release three new iPhone models later this year, and each device will ‘likely’ include a faster 18W USB-C power adapter and a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Despite adding fast charging support to the iPhone 8 and newer, allowing for a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes via USB-C Power Delivery, Apple has continued to include the same old 5W power adapter and Lightning to USB-A cable with iPhones for many years,” Rossignol reports. “For now, to take advantage of fast charging, customers have to spend a total of $48 to purchase a standalone 18W USB-C power adapter and Lightning to USB-C cable from Apple, although cheaper options are available on Amazon.”

Rossignol reports, “A bundled Lightning to USB-C cable would also mean that customers who paid at least $749 for a new iPhone would finally have a cable that connects with the latest MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models out of the box.”

