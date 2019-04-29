“Today’s announcement means that many more rural Americans will have access to high-speed broadband service that will enable them to fully participate in the digital economy— entrepreneurship, telemedicine, precision agriculture, online education, and more,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a statement. “This is yet another example of how the FCC is working hard to close the digital divide.”
Pursuant to new rules adopted by the Commission last December, a total of 186 companies participating in the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM) program have accepted $65.7 million in additional annual support over the next decade. In return, these carriers have committed to deploying 25/3 Mbps service to 106,365 homes and small businesses that would have otherwise only received slower 10/1 Mbps service.
The boost represents a 31.8% increase in the number of locations that will have faster service available through the A-CAM program. Carriers must deploy 25/3 Mbps service to 40% of locations by end of the 2022, and increase deployment by 10% annually until buildout is complete at the end of 2028.
The chart below details the impact of the additional funding by state:
Source: U.S. Federal Communications Commission
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to those who will be getting access to high-speed broadband service! (Also, that one guy in the Berkshires has to be smiling today!)