“The Huntington, West Virginia university has introduced school-issued identification cardson iPhone and Apple Watch,” Evans writes. “The university is one of now ten in the U.S. to offer support for Apple’s student ID system. Students, faculty and staff signed up the system can use their watch to handle lots of tasks they once required conventional ID to handle.”
“To use this system students must load their Marshall Mobile ID cards to their Apple Wallet, after which it can be used on any Apple device that supports the system. Once they have, they just need to swipe their device on the card reader to get what they need,” Evans writes. “I urge you not to underestimate the importance of this.”
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Marshall!
