“In September 2014, a document from Apple titled “QCOM – Future scenarios” detailed ways the company could exert pressure on Qualcomm, including by working with Intel on 4G modems for the iPhone,” CNET reports. “Apple and its manufacturing partners didn’t actually file suit against Qualcomm until more than two years later.”
“A second page of that document, titled “QCM – Options and recommendations (2/2)” revealed that Apple considered it ‘beneficial to wait to provoke a patent fight until after the end of 2016,’ when its contracts with Qualcomm would expire,” CNET reports. “‘They were plotting it for two years,’ Qualcomm attorney Evan Chesler, of the firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, said during his opening arguments last week. ‘It was all planned in advance. Every bit of it.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: All’s fair in love and war… and modem chips.
It’s hardly a shocking revelation that well-run companies have plans of attack. There are likely at least one for every current and potentially future Apple supplier. Best to be prepared than not.
SEE ALSO:
Winners and Losers of the Apple-Qualcomm detente – April 19, 2019
Why Intel’s smartphone strategy went off the rails yet again – April 19, 2019
Why did Intel kill off their modem program? – April 18, 2019
Here’s what likely happened between Apple, Qualcomm and Intel – April 17, 2019
Intel axes 5G modem plans after Apple and Qualcomm settle – April 17, 2019
After settlement with Apple, Qualcomm still faces other potential legal fallout – April 16, 2019
Qualcomm and Apple settle, agree to drop all litigation – April 16, 2019
Some of Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus phones have much better LTE chips than the others – September 29, 2017
Analyst: Apple’s going to dump Intel modems if they keep lagging Qualcomm – December 5, 2016
Yes, Apple is throttling download speeds for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Verizon and Sprint versions – November 19, 2016
Apple’s modem choices may leave Verizon iPhone users feeling throttled – November 18, 2016
Tests show iPhone 7 Plus models with Qualcomm modem perform significantly better than those with Intel modem – October 20, 2016