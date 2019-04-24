“The two capital return initiatives continue to be polarizing topics as Apple holds more than $100 billion of excess cash on the balance sheet,” Cybart writes. “A closer look at Apple’s buyback and dividend trends suggests the company’s board still has a strong incentive to increase Apple buyback authorization in a big way next week.”
“My expectation is that Apple’s board will approve an increase in buyback authorization in the range of $75 billion to $100 billion. This will bring Apple’s overall buyback authorization to approximately $400 billion,” Cybart writes. “My expectation is that Apple’s board will approve a 14% increase in Apple’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.83 per share, up from $0.73 per share. ”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bring ’em on! Those buybacks are simply massive and the dividend are a nice little reward for those smart enough to own Apple shares!