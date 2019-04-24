“One of the more certain items found with Apple’s upcoming 2Q19 earnings is that the board will approve increases to the company’s share buyback authorization and the quarterly cash dividend,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon. ”

“The two capital return initiatives continue to be polarizing topics as Apple holds more than $100 billion of excess cash on the balance sheet,” Cybart writes. “A closer look at Apple’s buyback and dividend trends suggests the company’s board still has a strong incentive to increase Apple buyback authorization in a big way next week.”

“My expectation is that Apple’s board will approve an increase in buyback authorization in the range of $75 billion to $100 billion. This will bring Apple’s overall buyback authorization to approximately $400 billion,” Cybart writes. “My expectation is that Apple’s board will approve a 14% increase in Apple’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.83 per share, up from $0.73 per share. ”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.