“The software giant broke the barrier Wednesday in after-hours trading when shares jumped more than 4% on better-than-expected earnings and revenue,” Musil reports. “The boost makes Microsoft the third US company to hit that market-cap mark.”
“Apple became the first US company to hit the mark, in August, but its current market cap is $976 billion,” Musil reports. “Amazon briefly joined Apple a month later but now has a value of $935 billion.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple leads. Microsoft follows. As usual.™
SEE ALSO:
Apple is once again the world’s most valuable public company – February 6, 2019
Amazon tops Microsoft as most valuable U.S. company – January 8, 2019
Apple hits landmark $1 trillion valuation – August 2, 2018