“Microsoft has joined an exclusive club whose only membership requirement is a market capitalization value of $1 trillion or more, and in the process it’s nabbed the crown for most-valuable company,” Steven Musil reports for CNET.

“The software giant broke the barrier Wednesday in after-hours trading when shares jumped more than 4% on better-than-expected earnings and revenue,” Musil reports. “The boost makes Microsoft the third US company to hit that market-cap mark.”

“Apple became the first US company to hit the mark, in August, but its current market cap is $976 billion,” Musil reports. “Amazon briefly joined Apple a month later but now has a value of $935 billion.”

Read more in the full article here.