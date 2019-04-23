“Apple doesn’t necessarily need to use a streaming service to create revenue,” Daniel B. Kline writes for The Motley Fool. “It needs one to make upgrading your iPhone more attractive.”

“Apple hasn’t revealed many details of its upcoming Apple TV+ streaming video service,” Kline writes. “With Disney+ launching at $6.99 a month with multiple Marvel shows, a Star Wars series (with a second to come), and the entire Disney children’s catalog, there’s really no price point where Apple can compete. That’s why the company shouldn’t try to. It should focus on having a few shows and movies that people want to watch and then give the service away to users of its latest devices.”

“The video service could create that upgrade desire. Apple could make its streaming offering free for users on the latest version of iOS,” Kline writes. “If that version only works well (or at all) on newer phones, then getting access to top-tier free content might help push consumers to upgrade sooner.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Judge Bork” for the heads up.]