Next-gen ‘iPhone XI’ and ‘iPhone XI Max’ molds show triple camera layout

“These physical molds are presumably produced by case manufacturers based on leaked schematics to test early cases for the upcoming 2019 iPhones,” MacRumors reports. “The front design is also shown on a Weibo post which may have been the original source for the images.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Based on the evidence we’ve seen so far, these are close to what the exterior of APple’s next-gen iPhones will look like.
Certainly, if the lens arrangement isn’t laid out symmetrically, it’d be for a reason, as Apple seems to like symmetry when possible. Likely, in real life, it’ll look more like a black square camera bump than a seemingly haphazard arrangement of lenses, flash, and mic. — MacDailyNews, March 29, 2019
SEE ALSO:
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s next-gen OLED iPhones’ triple-camera system to feature new super-wide 12-megapixel lens – April 18, 2019
Leaked schematic reveals next-gen iPhone with triple-lens camera in triangular arrangement – March 29, 2019