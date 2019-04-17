“Music is an app built in a different era for a different purpose. It’s simple and limited, with an interface that even now doesn’t seem to be properly optimized for larger iPad screens. On the Mac, it will seem like a fish out of water… unless Apple upgrades it,” Snell writes. “I’m hopeful, however, that Apple isn’t just going to toss the iOS version of Music on the Mac and call it a day. Moving Music to the Mac is an opportunity to give it an upgrade — for both the Mac and the iPad! — that will make it a more capable app.”
“It’s not hard to imagine that we’ll eventually be able to make Apple’s simple apps do more complex things, but this may be a multi-year process,” Snell writes. “I think it’s safe to say that we are entering a period of instability for macOS.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If anyone can embrace change, it’s Mac users!
I think death is the most wonderful invention of life. It purges the system of these old models that are obsolete. — Steve Jobs
