“During the ‘It’s show time’ event in late March, Apple announced that the TV app would be coming to the Mac soon,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac. “This naturally sparked discussions about whether Apple would be bringing its other media apps to the Mac, finally splitting up iTunes into distinct applications.”

“Fellow developer Steve Troughton-Smith recently expressed confidence about some evidence found indicating that Apple is working on new Music, Podcasts, and perhaps Books apps for macOS, to join the new TV app,” Rambo reports. “I’ve been able to independently confirm that this is true. On top of that, I’ve been able to confirm with sources familiar with the development of the next major version of macOS – likely 10.15 – that the system will include standalone Music, Podcasts, and TV apps, but it will also include a major redesign of the Books app.”

“With the standalone versions of Apple’s media apps coming to the Mac, it’s natural to ask: what about iTunes in macOS 10.15? According to sources, the next major version of macOS will still include the iTunes app,” Rambo reports. “Since Apple doesn’t have a new solution for manually syncing devices such as old iPods and iPhones with the Mac, it’s natural to keep iTunes around a little longer.”

MacDailyNews Take: “The new Music, Podcasts, and TV apps will be made using Marzipan,” a process which, hopefully, has come quite a bit further than we saw with Apple’s initial ports of the News, Voice Memos, Stocks, and Home apps from iOS to macOS. Regardless, breaking apart iTunes into individual apps is an excellent idea! Nearly four years ago, we wrote: Apple, especially under Steve Jobs, has shown a great and admirable willingness to cannibalize themselves. They obliterated their iPod business with the iPhone, for one example. But, when it comes to iTunes, they seem paralyzed by fear of change. Apple paralyzed by fear is not a pretty thing and it doesn’t yield pretty things. It yields hot messes like iTunes. iTunes screams to be broken up into separate, streamlined apps. It’s been screaming that for years. But Apple seems to be scared silly to do so — perhaps 800+ million credit cards have something to do with it — so they’ve tinkered around the edges, making questionable tweaks here an there and bolting on even more bloat. Grow a pair, Apple, and do what needs to be done already. — MacDailyNews Take, July 17, 2015 SEE ALSO:

