“The iPad has always been a computer of great potential imprisoned by its interface, but two years after opening the cage door, Apple is finally letting it out for a canter around the paddock,” Andrew Orlowski writes for The Register.

“Leaks obtained by 9to5Mac suggest that multiwindow application support is scheduled for the next annual iOS update, overcoming the biggest remaining obstacle to using the iPad as a productivity-class machine,” Orlowski writes. “Multiwindow support comes in the form of “panels” which can be detached from the parent app and rearranged.”

“Currently, only one instance of an application can run at any one time,” Orlowski writes. “It was frustrating as Apple’s ARM-based chips have comfortably outperformed Qualcomm and Samsung’s for some time. All that power had nowhere to go.”



