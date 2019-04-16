“Leaks obtained by 9to5Mac suggest that multiwindow application support is scheduled for the next annual iOS update, overcoming the biggest remaining obstacle to using the iPad as a productivity-class machine,” Orlowski writes. “Multiwindow support comes in the form of “panels” which can be detached from the parent app and rearranged.”
“Currently, only one instance of an application can run at any one time,” Orlowski writes. “It was frustrating as Apple’s ARM-based chips have comfortably outperformed Qualcomm and Samsung’s for some time. All that power had nowhere to go.”
MacDailyNews Take: Lucky 13!
Just giving a bit more to more advanced users would go a long way at the higher end (iPad Pro). Apple could have things like floating windows, file management, icon arrangement, and other “pro” features off by default, to be enabled by those who want them. — MacDailyNews, March 22, 2019
Imagine an “iOS Pro” mode.
Turn on iOS Pro on your iPad Pro
1. Tap Settings > General, and make sure iOS Pro is turned on.
2. There is no step two.
Hey, we can dream, can’t we?
Shouldn’t such a thing already exist? Where would iPad sales be if it did? — MacDailyNews, December 29, 2015
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
Take off the training wheels, Apple! After over a decade, we’re familiar with the touch paradigm already! — MacDailyNews, January 8, 2019
