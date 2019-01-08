“I bought an 11” iPad Pro to use it as my main development machine,” Fatih Arslan blogs eponymously.Let me say it’s an attempt.”

“The iPad is a very different device. I know that many people (including me) are using it already for so many years. However, the iPad has improved a lot and has two new ways of interactions that are now a first-class citizen in the iPad ecosystem: Apple Pencil [and] Apple Smart Keyboard,” Arslan writes. “The number one reason I bought the iPad Pro is, not just to have an excellent and powerful mobile device, I also wanted to explore new possibilities with all these new input devices, new ways of creating stuff. I think Apple is onto something here and I want to see if it holds up or not.”

“This is a very lengthy blog post. First I’ll share my experiences using it as a development machine, scripts I’m using and my whole workstation setup. Afterwards I’ll share and review the various bits of using an iPad Pro (photo and file management, keyboard, pencil, apps, accessories, etc.),” Arslan writes. “Grab a coffee ☕️ and let’s deep dive into it!”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.