“The iPad is a very different device. I know that many people (including me) are using it already for so many years. However, the iPad has improved a lot and has two new ways of interactions that are now a first-class citizen in the iPad ecosystem: Apple Pencil [and] Apple Smart Keyboard,” Arslan writes. “The number one reason I bought the iPad Pro is, not just to have an excellent and powerful mobile device, I also wanted to explore new possibilities with all these new input devices, new ways of creating stuff. I think Apple is onto something here and I want to see if it holds up or not.”
“This is a very lengthy blog post. First I’ll share my experiences using it as a development machine, scripts I’m using and my whole workstation setup. Afterwards I’ll share and review the various bits of using an iPad Pro (photo and file management, keyboard, pencil, apps, accessories, etc.),” Arslan writes. “Grab a coffee ☕️ and let’s deep dive into it!”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another review, and a good one, that ends up pointing fingers at the limitations of iOS.
Take off the training wheels, Apple! After over a decade, we’re familiar with the touch paradigm already!
If you want it to be considered a “real computer,” Apple, how about Xcode for iOS?
Imagine an “iOS Pro” mode.
Turn on iOS Pro on your iPad Pro
1. Tap Settings > General, and make sure iOS Pro is turned on.
2. There is no step two.
Hey, we can dream, can’t we?
Shouldn’t such a thing already exist? Where would iPad sales be if it did? — MacDailyNews, December 29, 2015
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
