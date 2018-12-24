“It’s not the tablet hardware itself that’s the problem,” Stein writes. “The iPad has too long resembled the iPhone, down to its useless grid of apps on the home screen. That may have been helpful in 2010 when people were learning what a tablet was, but those days are gone.”
“Apple revamped iOS for iPads with split screen, an app dock and other ideas a couple of years ago, but that’s not enough. As to what that killer OS could look like? That’s up to Apple,” Stein writes. “But it needs to let the iPad be its own thing. And it should support new inputs and accessories at an OS-wide level, including trackpads, mice, Pencil’s new double-tap commands, and everything USB-C could bring to the table.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you want it to be considered a “real computer,” Apple, how about Xcode for iOS?
Imagine an “iOS Pro” mode.
Turn on iOS Pro on your iPad Pro
1. Tap Settings > General, and make sure iOS Pro is turned on.
2. There is no step two.
Hey, we can dream, can’t we?
Shouldn’t such a thing already exist? Where would iPad sales be if it did? — MacDailyNews, December 29, 2015
—
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
