“I’ve written this story before. For years,” Scott Stein writes for CNET. “I sit on a train, in a coffee shop, at the office, on a plane, at a press conference. The iPad is in my hands. I think: this can be my everything. This could be the One Device. And then, something happens. A disconnect, a workflow break, something that makes me go back to… something else.”

“It’s not the tablet hardware itself that’s the problem,” Stein writes. “The iPad has too long resembled the iPhone, down to its useless grid of apps on the home screen. That may have been helpful in 2010 when people were learning what a tablet was, but those days are gone.”

“Apple revamped iOS for iPads with split screen, an app dock and other ideas a couple of years ago, but that’s not enough. As to what that killer OS could look like? That’s up to Apple,” Stein writes. “But it needs to let the iPad be its own thing. And it should support new inputs and accessories at an OS-wide level, including trackpads, mice, Pencil’s new double-tap commands, and everything USB-C could bring to the table.”

