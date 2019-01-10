“iOS was designed for the iPhone, and, while the iPad version has evolved a bit, its limitations are obvious. This starts with the nearly comical image of icons on the home screen. This display is the same on all iPads, from the petite iPad mini to the largest model, roughly twice its size,” McElhearn writes. “This scaling is apparent across iOS. Apps display larger or smaller according to the screen size, but offer few additional controls or features with larger displays.”
“iOS still doesn’t have real multi-tasking,” McElhearn writes. “File management on iOS is clunky and complicated, and depends on the cloud, so whenever you don’t have Internet access, you are hobbled when you need to move files around.”
“There’s no denying that the new iPad Pro is a fine device,” McElhearn writes. “If Apple were to give it an operating system that matches its aspirations, the iPad Pro could replace a computer for many more users than it does now… It’s time for Apple to make a pro version of iOS for those people who really want to replace computers with tablets.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Imagine an “iOS Pro” mode.
Turn on iOS Pro on your iPad Pro
1. Tap Settings > General, and make sure iOS Pro is turned on.
2. There is no step two.
Hey, we can dream, can’t we?
Shouldn’t such a thing already exist? Where would iPad sales be if it did? — MacDailyNews, December 29, 2015
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
Take off the training wheels, Apple! After over a decade, we’re familiar with the touch paradigm already! — MacDailyNews, January 8, 2019
