“The iPad Pro runs iOS, the same operating system that runs on the iPhone,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Intego. “While Apple says, ‘And it works like your iPhone, so it’s familiar to use,’ this isn’t really a good thing. Some people may be able to replace their laptop with an iPad Pro, but for the iPad Pro to really serve as a computer, it needs a pro version of iOS.”

“iOS was designed for the iPhone, and, while the iPad version has evolved a bit, its limitations are obvious. This starts with the nearly comical image of icons on the home screen. This display is the same on all iPads, from the petite iPad mini to the largest model, roughly twice its size,” McElhearn writes. “This scaling is apparent across iOS. Apps display larger or smaller according to the screen size, but offer few additional controls or features with larger displays.”

“iOS still doesn’t have real multi-tasking,” McElhearn writes. “File management on iOS is clunky and complicated, and depends on the cloud, so whenever you don’t have Internet access, you are hobbled when you need to move files around.”

“There’s no denying that the new iPad Pro is a fine device,” McElhearn writes. “If Apple were to give it an operating system that matches its aspirations, the iPad Pro could replace a computer for many more users than it does now… It’s time for Apple to make a pro version of iOS for those people who really want to replace computers with tablets.”

