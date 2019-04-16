“Apple has objected to a practice that it calls ‘no license, no chips’ under which Qualcomm will not sell chips to a company that has not signed a patent license agreement,” Nellis reports.
“Apple attorney Ruffin Cordell likened Qualcomm’s policy to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant that refuses to sell a bucket of chicken to customers,” Nellis reports. “‘You first have to go over to this different counter, KFL – Kentucky Fried Licensing,’ Cordell said. ‘You have to go pay that ‘eating license’ fee before they’ll sell you any chicken.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That Kentucky Fried Licensing analogy is finger lickin’ good!
SEE ALSO:
Billions at stake as Apple v. Qualcomm trial begins – April 16, 2019
Apple-Qualcomm jury includes woman who’s never owned smartphone – April 16, 2019
Apple, allies seek damages of up to $27 billion in U.S. trial over Qualcomm’s predatory business model – April 15, 2019
Frosty relationship between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf has deepened dispute – April 13, 2019