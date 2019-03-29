“Global user spending in mobile apps on Apple’s App Store and Google Play will reach $156 billion by 2023, according to projections based on Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data. This figure represents 120 percent growth from 2018 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8 percent over the next five years,” Randy Nelson reports for Sensor Tower. “These findings are part of Sensor Tower’s 2019-2023 App Market Forecast , out today.”

“Sensor Tower projects that user spending on the App Store and Google Play individually will more than double between now and 2023,” Nelson reports. “Our projections call for global revenue on Apple’s platform to reach $96 billion in the next five years, an increase of 104 percent over 2018’s total of $47 billion at a CAGR of 15.6 percent. Google Play, by comparison, is projected to reach $60 billion in worldwide spending, up 140 percent over 2018 at a CAGR of 19 percent.”

