“Sensor Tower projects that user spending on the App Store and Google Play individually will more than double between now and 2023,” Nelson reports. “Our projections call for global revenue on Apple’s platform to reach $96 billion in the next five years, an increase of 104 percent over 2018’s total of $47 billion at a CAGR of 15.6 percent. Google Play, by comparison, is projected to reach $60 billion in worldwide spending, up 140 percent over 2018 at a CAGR of 19 percent.”
MacDailyNews Take: Note that, according to StatCounter, Google’s Android unit share of the smartphone market currently stands at 74.15% with Apple’s iPhone commanding 23.28%. Obviously, iPhone users are considerably more valuable than those who settle for insecure, privacy-trampling iPhone knockoffs.
