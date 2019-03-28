“As Apple continues to fight legislation that would make it easier for consumers to repair their iPhones, MacBooks, and other electronics, the company appears to be able to implement many of the requirements of the legislation, according to an internal presentation obtained by Motherboard,” Jason Koebler writes for Motherboard.

“According to the presentation, titled ‘Apple Genuine Parts Repair’ and dated April 2018, the company has begun to give some repair companies access to Apple diagnostic software, a wide variety of genuine Apple repair parts, repair training, and notably places no restrictions on the types of repairs that independent companies are allowed to do. The presentation notes that repair companies can ‘keep doing what you’re doing, with … Apple genuine parts, reliable parts supply, and Apple process and training,'” Koebler writes. “This is, broadly speaking, what right to repair activists have been asking state legislators to require companies to offer for years.”

“Apple, John Deere, and the trade organizations that represent them have lobbied against this legislation all over the country over the past few years and have thus far been able to prevent any bills from becoming the law of the land,” Koebler writes. “[Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit and a prominent member of the right to repair movement] and [Nathan Proctor, who is leading consumer rights group US PIRG’s right to repair campaign] believe that Apple is trying to kill the legislation by telling lawmakers that it’s given the repair community what they want. ‘It’s an attempt to reduce pressure from the public for right to repair legislation,’ Wiens said. ‘They’re negotiating on their own terms.'”

