“According to the presentation, titled ‘Apple Genuine Parts Repair’ and dated April 2018, the company has begun to give some repair companies access to Apple diagnostic software, a wide variety of genuine Apple repair parts, repair training, and notably places no restrictions on the types of repairs that independent companies are allowed to do. The presentation notes that repair companies can ‘keep doing what you’re doing, with … Apple genuine parts, reliable parts supply, and Apple process and training,'” Koebler writes. “This is, broadly speaking, what right to repair activists have been asking state legislators to require companies to offer for years.”
“Apple, John Deere, and the trade organizations that represent them have lobbied against this legislation all over the country over the past few years and have thus far been able to prevent any bills from becoming the law of the land,” Koebler writes. “[Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit and a prominent member of the right to repair movement] and [Nathan Proctor, who is leading consumer rights group US PIRG’s right to repair campaign] believe that Apple is trying to kill the legislation by telling lawmakers that it’s given the repair community what they want. ‘It’s an attempt to reduce pressure from the public for right to repair legislation,’ Wiens said. ‘They’re negotiating on their own terms.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last March:
Using authorized channels is the only way to ensure you are getting genuine Apple parts and that the repair will be done to the right specifications. With so many second-hand smartphones, for example, being sold and re-sold, how are buyers to know their battery is the genuine part and that it was correctly installed? How safe are would these smartphones be to have on airplanes, for example?
Certainly, it can be dangerous to mishandle/damage lithium batteries during DYI repairs and the results can injure not just the repairer.
What if somebody’s half-assed DIY battery installation burns down an apartment building at 3am or sets fire to a plane in flight? When even Samsung can’t fix their own batteries correctly, we doubt every single Joe and Jane Sixpack would be able to manage a perfect battery installation every single time. It only takes one mistake to cause a tragedy.
