“Does this new CPU option bring the iMac 27″ closer to the performance of the iMac Pro?” Morgan writes. “Geekbench Browser says a resounding ‘YES!'”
• 2019 iMac 27-inch with 3.6GHz 8-core Core i9: 37,863 Multi-Core score
• 2017 iMac Pro with 3.2GHz 8-core Xeon W-2140B: 34,904 Multi-Core score
“Depending on how the metrics translate to real-world GPU intense actions, the Pro Vega 48 should be 32% to 118% faster than the Pro 580X,” Morgan writes. “Whether those gains are worth the $450 premium is for you to decide.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iMac closes the gap with its big brother, iMac Pro!
SEE ALSO:
Hands-on Apple’s 2019 iMac 4K; benchmarks, too! – March 27, 2019
Apple’s first iMac update in nearly two years packs quite the punch – March 20, 2019
Apple’s new 2019 iMacs are better for consumers and enterprise pros alike – March 19, 2019
Apple finally updates the iMac with significantly more powerful CPU and GPU options, no T2 chip – March 19, 2019
Apple updates iMac line with dramatic performance increases – March 19, 2019