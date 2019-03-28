“The Intel 8-Core i9 3.6GHz processor is now the top CPU option for the iMac 27-inch,” Rob Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “It’s the first time an 8-core CPU has been offered for the iMac. Plus faster 2666MHz DDR4 memory has been included.”

“Does this new CPU option bring the iMac 27″ closer to the performance of the iMac Pro?” Morgan writes. “Geekbench Browser says a resounding ‘YES!'”

• 2019 iMac 27-inch with 3.6GHz 8-core Core i9: 37,863 Multi-Core score

• 2017 iMac Pro with 3.2GHz 8-core Xeon W-2140B: 34,904 Multi-Core score

“Depending on how the metrics translate to real-world GPU intense actions, the Pro Vega 48 should be 32% to 118% faster than the Pro 580X,” Morgan writes. “Whether those gains are worth the $450 premium is for you to decide.”



