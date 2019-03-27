“Apple Inc. on Monday showed it can open up its software and services to devices that compete with its own — but only when absolutely necessary,” Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg News.

“The company’s updated TV app, including a new subscription for original movies and TV shows, will launch on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. But it will also be available via gadgets from Amazon.com Inc. and Roku Inc., and smart TVs from LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co.,” Gurman writes. “One company that went unmentioned in the iPhone maker’s two-hour presentation: Google, owner of Android, which powers about 85 percent of the latest smartphones.”

“Apple is making a calculated bet that it doesn’t need those Android phone users — or has other ways of reaching them that don’t require cozying up to arch-rival Google,” Gurman writes. “Netflix Inc., the video streaming leader, provides a clue to Apple’s approach. Netflix said last year that 70 percent of its subscribers watch the service on a TV… Netflix has a booming business outside the U.S., so if it can only get 10 percent of viewers from Android, then Apple likely decided it was worth the risk to ignore that distribution channel.”

MacDailyNews Take: What we wrote yesterday regarding Apple News+ goes for this as well: People who settle for cheap, pretend iPhones, peddled BOGOF, don’t generally spend money on software or subscription services. They won’t miss Apple News+, because they’d never consider releasing the moths from their wallets to get it anyway. We bet the vast majority of Texture subscribers were iOS users. We bet the vast majority of physical magazine and newspaper subscribers are Apple product users who have discretionary income and the proven will to spend it. That’s why Apple isn’t bothering with an Apple News+ app for Android. SEE ALSO:

