“If you use an iOS device, you have long had access to the TV app to view movies and TV shows,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. “Yesterday, Apple announced that the TV app would be coming to the Mac later this year, suggesting that videos would be removed from iTunes.”

“While I can hear the joy of the many people who have been hoping that iTunes would be dismantled, it’s not clear exactly what this change would mean,” McElhearn writes. “While Apple certainly wants to have a separate video app for its own iTunes Store content, and its new Apple TV+ content, I can’t imagine that they will remove the ability to store home videos in iTunes, or to sync them to iOS devices.”

“It seems more likely that the TV app will be the catalog, not the library, for video content,” McElhearn writes. “I wouldn’t be surprised if iTunes still retained its movies and TV shows sections to store and manage a library of content you want to keep on a Mac and sync to iOS devices.”

MacDailyNews Take: iTunes is like snowball rolling down Everest. It usually only gains, growing in size. Sometimes it seems to hit a rock, but instead of cleaving into smaller, separate parts, it seems to simply reorganize itself and continue rolling on.