“After being off Facebook since October, I found that I did not feel less connected and that my social life didn’t suffer, even though I was no longer seeing status updates and pictures on my News Feed,” Chen reports. “My friends and I continued making plans over email and messaging apps. So did my family. Same old, same old.”
“My wallet thanked me. I realized I was spending considerably less money on my usual guilty pleasure of buying clothing and cooking gadgets online because I was no longer seeing the relevant Facebook ads that egged me on to splurge. Over the past five months, my online shopping purchases dropped about 43 percent,” Chen reports. “For me, it turned out that without Facebook, there wasn’t much I really missed out on — except targeted ads.”
“Over the 14 years that I used Facebook, I accrued about 500 friends. Most were former classmates whom I had lost touch with,” Chen reports. “In my real life, I have about 20 friends I talk to on a regular basis. So when I finally deleted Facebook, the fallout was underwhelming. Those same friends kept in touch over iMessage, Signal or email. We still get dinner or go to the movies together.”
MacDailyNews Take:
See? You can live without Facebook, after all. 🙂 #DeleteFacebook https://t.co/ICupx5U0Mc
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) March 13, 2019
If Facebook disappeared tomorrow, the world would be a better place.
We use FaceBook as an RSS feed. Our CMS automatically reposts our article headlines and links them back to our website. That is our only interaction with Facebook and has been our only interaction with Facebook for years. We deleted our personal accounts [which we opened only so we could understand the Facebook phenomenon] many years ago.
If you want to share photos and videos with friends, text them using Apple’s end-to-end encrypted iMessage service. You need to control your social networking, not cede it to a gatekeeper like Facebook. – MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018
If you haven’t already (as if you haven’t seen and heard more than enough), as we’ve been advising for years: #DeleteFaceBook!
As we wrote last May, “If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of your photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane.”
Facebook makes their money by exploiting and selling intimate details about the private lives of millions, far beyond the scant details you voluntarily post. They are not victims. They are accomplices. https://t.co/mRkRKxsBcw
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 17, 2018
