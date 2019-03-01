“A New York regulator is ramping up a promised investigation of how Facebook Inc. gathered sensitive personal information from popular smartphone applications, after a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that some apps were sending the social-media giant data, including users’ body weight and menstrual cycles,” Sam Schechner reports for The Wall Street Journal. “The state’s Department of Financial Services on Wednesday sent a series of letters seeking information and documents from Facebook and the developers behind the at least 11 apps mentioned in the Journal’s reporting, according to a person familiar with the investigation.”

“The evidence-gathering is the first concrete step in an investigation that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered last Friday, just hours after the Journal report, which found that the 11 apps were sending intensely personal information to Facebook as soon as it was entered by users or recorded by the app — regardless of whether the user logged in via Facebook or was a member of the social network,” Schechner reports. “New York’s investigation adds to mounting scrutiny from regulators of Facebook’s privacy practices. Last year, the U.K.’s privacy regulator fined Facebook GBP500,000 ($665,000) for allowing political data firm Cambridge Analytica to access data on tens of millions of Facebook users. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is currently also investigating the company. On Thursday, Ireland’s privacy regulator said that it has 10 open investigations into whether Facebook or its subsidiaries have violated the European Union’s new privacy law, called GDPR.”

“The Journal found 11 popular apps — including six of the top 15 health-and-fitness apps in Apple Inc.’s U.S. App Store — were using a software-development kit, or SDK, provided by Facebook to send the social network data including users’ heart rate or blood pressure,” Schechner reports.

On February 24th, Schechner reported for the Journal, “A popular food- and exercise-logging app, Lose It! stopped sending Facebook sensitive personal information, Sunday’s test showed. In earlier tests, the app had been sending Facebook the weight users logged, along with how much they had gained or lost, and the caloric content of every food item they logged. It also sent the caloric value of every exercise logged: When a user entered having completed 45 minutes of ‘sexual activity’ during one test, the app sent that information to Facebook along with an estimate of how many calories the activity burned.”

