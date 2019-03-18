“Acton, a 47-year-old Stanford alum, explained the principles behind founding WhatsApp and his fateful decision to sell it to Facebook in 2014,” Mac reports. “In doing so, he also criticized the profit models driving today’s tech behemoths, including Facebook and Google, as well as the Silicon Valley ecosystem in which entrepreneurs are pressured to chase venture capital and large exits to satisfy employees and shareholders.”
“Despite selling WhatsApp in a deal that made him a billionaire several times over, Acton’s negative feelings about Facebook are no secret,” Mac reports. “In March 2018, following Facebook’s data privacy failings involving political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, Acton tweeted a call to ‘#deletefacebook.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Sound advice.
See? You can live without Facebook, after all. 🙂 #DeleteFacebook https://t.co/ICupx5U0Mc
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) March 13, 2019
