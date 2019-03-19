“Apple’s pitch to publishers is that it will charge about $10 a month for what will amount to a premium tier of its existing Apple News app that’s baked into Apple mobile devices, according to knowledgeable sources,” Moses reports. “With the announcement less than a week away, Apple has been courting the major national newspapers but to date, The New York Times and The Washington Post have not joined, say people close to the situation. The Wall Street Journal is having productive talks with Apple and sees the service as a way to bring its journalism to a much bigger audience, say people familiar with its thinking.”
“‘No one wants an all-you-can-eat magazine service,’ said one digital publishing exec whose company isn’t participating in Apple’s service,” Moses reports. “even critics of the forthcoming service see some potential benefits. If Apple News users are ‘older, Middle America women,’ as many publishers refer to them broadly, a publication like the Journal has nothing to lose by being part of the bundle because such readers aren’t already likely to be subscribers. Conversely, a publisher that has a small or emerging online subscription business has little to lose by being part of a bundle.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll have to see exactly which publications Apple News Magazines offers before we can predict how it will fare at $9.99/month. If it’s part of a bundle, it may have a better chance of success.
SEE ALSO:
‘Apple News Magazines’ to be PDF-based, offer offline reading, and more – March 13, 2019
Signs of ‘Apple News Magazines’ subscription service spotted in macOS Mojave 10.14.4 beta – March 12, 2019
Analysts see 100 million subscribers for Apple’s streaming service within 3 to 5 years – March 12, 2019
What to expect at Apple’s ‘It’s Show Time’ special event on March 25th – March 12, 2019
It’s official: Apple sends out invites to ‘It’s Show Time’ special event on March 25th – March 11, 2019