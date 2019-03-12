“Continuing Apple’s penchant for cryptic invitations, the one for the March 25 event is headed ‘It’s show time.’ The invitation isn’t a static image, though, nor is it quite like last October’s event where hundreds of different images were then made into an animation. This time Apple ran an old-style film countdown before unveiling a regular white Apple logo on a black background,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Given the word ‘show’ and the film-style intro, it does look as if this event will be all about Apple’s forthcoming video service.”

“Apple is known to have spent over $1 billion on original shows for this streaming video service and undoubtedly it will want to launch it to maximum effect. And there’s a problem here because some reports say that the service won’t launch for another several months,” Gallagher writes. “If the event does launch the video service, that service will be coming sooner than these reports expect.”

Here's a gif of the animation pic.twitter.com/YD3QZLi9Kf — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) March 11, 2019

“Apple does not hold events every March. Since 2011, it ran five events but had no announcements in 2013, 2014 or 2017. Each time it has had an event, though, it has always unveiled new hardware. Only once, in 2015, did a March event fail to include a new iPad,” Gallagher writes. “Apple now has a history of doing certain hardware updates with just a press release…”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll find out soon enough in the coming days leading up to and including the special event on March 25th which will be livestreamed by Apple at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT via the Apple Events app on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch and this webpage: https://www.apple.com/apple-events/livestream/ SEE ALSO:

It’s official: Apple sends out invites to ‘It’s Show Time’ special event on March 25th – March 11, 2019

Advertisements