Apple today sent out invites for a special media event that will be held on Monday, March 25th.

The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus starting at 1am PDT / 1pm EDT.

The invitation prominently features the tag line: “It’s Show Time,” which matches reports that the company will unveil its streaming TV and Apple News subscription service(s).

Here’s the invitation:

Here's a gif of the animation pic.twitter.com/YD3QZLi9Kf — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) March 11, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Just two weeks to go!