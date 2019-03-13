“Magazines will be PDF-based and support downloading for offline reading,” Miller reports. “There’s also support for push notifications when new issues of magazines are available, seemingly both on iOS and macOS.”
“Much of Apple’s technology for the Apple News integration with magazines likely comes from its acquisition of Texture. Apple acquired Texture last year as part of its efforts to build out Apple News,” Miller reports. “Texture is a $10 per month magazine subscription service, and reports have suggested that Apple’s magazine service will be similarly priced.”
Unsurprisingly, it looks like Apple News' magazine service is prepared to launch on macOS too pic.twitter.com/df0oyJXvjF
— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) March 12, 2019
