“Apple officially announced its March event yesterday, inviting press to Steve Jobs Theater on March 25th. At the event, the company is likely to announce a premium subscription service for Apple News,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5mac. “As expected, the latest betas of iOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4 lay the groundwork for the service.”

“Magazines will be PDF-based and support downloading for offline reading,” Miller reports. “There’s also support for push notifications when new issues of magazines are available, seemingly both on iOS and macOS.”

“Much of Apple’s technology for the Apple News integration with magazines likely comes from its acquisition of Texture. Apple acquired Texture last year as part of its efforts to build out Apple News,” Miller reports. “Texture is a $10 per month magazine subscription service, and reports have suggested that Apple’s magazine service will be similarly priced.”


 
Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take:

SEE ALSO:
Signs of ‘Apple News Magazines’ subscription service spotted in macOS Mojave 10.14.4 beta – March 12, 2019
Analysts see 100 million subscribers for Apple’s streaming service within 3 to 5 years – March 12, 2019
What to expect at Apple’s ‘It’s Show Time’ special event on March 25th – March 12, 2019
It’s official: Apple sends out invites to ‘It’s Show Time’ special event on March 25th – March 11, 2019