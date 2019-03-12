“Developer Steve Troughton-Smith this morning shared some screenshots of the new subscription service pulled from the latest macOS 10.14.4 beta,” Clover reports. “The screenshots show notifications from the Apple News subscription service, which will alert subscribers when new issues of their favorite magazines are available.”
Clover reports, “Similar subscription information has also already been seen in iOS 12.2, with the subscription service called ‘Apple News Magazines.'”
Unsurprisingly, it looks like Apple News' magazine service is prepared to launch on macOS too pic.twitter.com/df0oyJXvjF
— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) March 12, 2019
There's a bunch you can discern about Apple News' magazines from what's in the OS betas: for example, the magazines are PDF-based (like most iPad magazines), and issues can be stored offline. The magazine genres are listed as pictured. Most of its code is written in Swift pic.twitter.com/Uc1gN0qygu
— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) March 12, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, if Apple unveils bothe their video streaming and “Apple News Magazines” services, they’ve designed their event (or prssibly pricing/bundling) so that the two do not step on each other publicity-wise.
