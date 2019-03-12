“Apple is rumored to be working on an Apple News subscription service that would provide access to magazines and paywalled news content for a monthly fee, and hints of that new subscription service have been spotted in macOS Mojave 10.14.4,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Developer Steve Troughton-Smith this morning shared some screenshots of the new subscription service pulled from the latest macOS 10.14.4 beta,” Clover reports. “The screenshots show notifications from the Apple News subscription service, which will alert subscribers when new issues of their favorite magazines are available.”

Clover reports, “Similar subscription information has also already been seen in iOS 12.2, with the subscription service called ‘Apple News Magazines.'”

Unsurprisingly, it looks like Apple News' magazine service is prepared to launch on macOS too pic.twitter.com/df0oyJXvjF — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) March 12, 2019

There's a bunch you can discern about Apple News' magazines from what's in the OS betas: for example, the magazines are PDF-based (like most iPad magazines), and issues can be stored offline. The magazine genres are listed as pictured. Most of its code is written in Swift pic.twitter.com/Uc1gN0qygu — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) March 12, 2019

Read more in the full article here.

Advertisements