“Researchers have uncovered a new adware strain that, until recently, was running rampant on the Google Play Store,” Dell Cameron reports for Gizmodo. “More than 200 applications are said to carry the malware.”

“In a post Wednesday, Israeli security firm Check Point said applications known to contain this particular adware strain—dubbed ‘SimBad’ — had been downloaded almost 150 million times, primarily by gamers,” Cameron reports. “Check Point said the malware resides inside an apparently widely used advertising software development kit (SDK) provided by ‘addroider[.]com.’ Once installed, SimBad receives instructions from a command and control server, such as an order to make its icon disappear in an effort to make the app harder to remove. It then begins to display background ads and can open any URL in the phone’s browser.”

“The researchers noted that while SimBad appears geared toward serving ads for now, it has the infrastructure to evolve into ‘a much larger threat,'” Cameron reports. “Two months ago, [Google’s] detection systems were bypassed by a batch of 85 apps that, by the time Google was able to delete them, had infected some 9 million users. Just a few days earlier, users in 196 countries were infected by a slew of apps capable of accessing contact lists and SMS messages and even recording audio.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]