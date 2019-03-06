“When it comes to Apple device management software solutions the trickle is becoming a flood and the number of service providers is growing exponentially as Macs, iPhones and iPads expand across enterprise IT,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.
“Evidence of this expansion is everywhere,” Evans writes. “Apple’s most committed partner, Jamf, now manages 12 million Apple devices worldwide.”
“Despite this huge number of devices, it is now one of several device management solutions providers that serve the market, including firms like Addigy and Mosyle,” Evans writes. “The growing number of enterprise-focused Apple device management solutions providers reflects just how rapidly iPhones, Macs and other ‘Designed in California’ Apple devices are proliferating across the enterprise sector.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple ushered in the massive shift to mobile and they are rightfully profiting from it in the enterprise!
Even before iPhone, a few hearty souls foresaw that the Dark Age of Personal Computing was drawing to a close:
As we have always said, even as many short-sightedly waved (and continue to wave) the white flag, the war is not over. And, yes, we shall prevail… No company is invincible. Not even Microsoft. — MacDailyNews, January 10, 2005
