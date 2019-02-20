“Apple has put yet another batch of iPhone SE smartphones up for sale at its clearance store – it keeps selling them, people keep buying them, but will the company ever get the message?” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Apple invented the user interface, has developed the world’s fastest mobile processor, bought us the iMac, iPhone, iPod, iPad and yet it still hasn’t joined these dots: If you can keep selling a two-year old product in 2019, then there’s probably a market for that product,” Evans writes. “A couple of years old the existing model still does much of what most users need. Just because you don’t see yourself as a reborn Don McCullin dedicated to capturing the world in pictures, or aren’t yet ready to live like a Jetson in some augmented reality doesn’t mean you don’t want all the other things that make iPhones great. Mail, apps, music, web and social media is enough for many of us – what’s wrong with that?”

Evans writes, “Yet the whispers from the secret squirrels churning out confidential data from inside of the Apple rumor gold mine (and it is) suggest Apple has no plans to launch an iPhone SE 2.”

