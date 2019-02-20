“Apple invented the user interface, has developed the world’s fastest mobile processor, bought us the iMac, iPhone, iPod, iPad and yet it still hasn’t joined these dots: If you can keep selling a two-year old product in 2019, then there’s probably a market for that product,” Evans writes. “A couple of years old the existing model still does much of what most users need. Just because you don’t see yourself as a reborn Don McCullin dedicated to capturing the world in pictures, or aren’t yet ready to live like a Jetson in some augmented reality doesn’t mean you don’t want all the other things that make iPhones great. Mail, apps, music, web and social media is enough for many of us – what’s wrong with that?”
Evans writes, “Yet the whispers from the secret squirrels churning out confidential data from inside of the Apple rumor gold mine (and it is) suggest Apple has no plans to launch an iPhone SE 2.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “Some people really like the iPhone SE, but” not enough of them to be worth making an iPhone SE 2, it seems. Which, of course, would be why Apple doesn’t seem to care.
Yes, during these rapid sell-out clearance sales, the SE seems popular, but that’s only when you realize that we have no idea if Apple has 10 million units in stock or 10 thousand.
This is Apple, so you never know. But that can also be good news, too. Hope springs eternal! We’d love to see how an iPhone SE 2 with a edge-to-edge 4.7-inch in a Home button-free body much the same size as the original SE would sell around the world.
