“All versions are priced by capacity, with the 32-gigabyte variants priced at $249, representing a saving of $100 from the normal list price, while the 128-gigabyte versions are discounted $150 off the list price at $299,” Owen reports. “This is the same price as seen in earlier instances of the sale.”
Owen reports, “It is unclear how long the iPhone SE will be available to purchase form the online Apple Store, but previous instances saw availability last between hours and two days.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Get ’em while they last!
SEE ALSO:
Apple needs an ‘iPhone SE 2’ now more than ever – February 12, 2019
Apple iPhone SE 2 with glass back to launch soon? – February 2, 2019
iPhone SE 2: Who wants an iPhone with a tiny 4-inch display? – January 25, 2019
Apple restocks iPhone SE on clearance site, all models available – January 24, 2019